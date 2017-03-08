Local Flight Training School To Partn...

Local Flight Training School To Partner With College For Summer Courses

Information about college aviation classes that will be held in Howell this summer will be available at an open house meeting tonight. Northwestern Michigan College and Crosswinds Aviation are teaming up in a partnership called the Taking Flight Initiative.

