Judge Denies Local Woman's Attempt To Withdraw Plea In Fatal Crash
A Howell woman that was already sentenced for her role in a fatal motorcycle crash and looking to withdraw her plea has been denied. A hearing was held in Livingston County Circuit Court for a motion that sought to withdraw a plea from 32-year-old Lisa Finlayson.
