Howell teen jailed after school threat
A 17-year-old Howell High School student is in custody today after police there say she made an online threat against the school. The Howell Police Department began tracking the source of the Tweet and overnight were able to identify the person who posted it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
