Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown Building Improvements

State grant funds have been awarded to the City of Howell for a downtown facade rehabilitation project. State Representative Hank Vaupel of Handy Township announced Thursday that the City of Howell was awarded $275,703 in Community Development Block Grant funds to rehabilitate the exterior of three buildings in its downtown.

