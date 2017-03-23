Hope softball wins on one shutout, on...

Hope softball wins on one shutout, one walk off

Freshman Amanda Diaz's walk off single in the bottom of the seventh inning powered the Hope College softball team to a perfect two-win day in Clermont, Florida on Thursday. The rightfielder from Round Lake, Illinois delivered a two-out, game-winning hit for a 7-6 win against Fontbonne, Missouri that followed a 5-0 morning win against St. Catherine, Minnesota.

