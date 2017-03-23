Hope softball wins on one shutout, one walk off

Freshman Amanda Diaz's walk off single in the bottom of the seventh inning powered the Hope College softball team to a perfect two-win day in Clermont, Florida on Thursday. The rightfielder from Round Lake, Illinois delivered a two-out, game-winning hit for a 7-6 win against Fontbonne, Missouri that followed a 5-0 morning win against St. Catherine, Minnesota.

