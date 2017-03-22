Hope softball races past Allegheny, Wis.-Eau Claire for 5-1 start
Second baseman Sierra Mutschler battled for 13 pitches in her final at-bat before blasting a clutch home run that completed a two-win day for the Hope College softball team. The junior from Wayland, Michigan gave the Flying Dutch a 3-2 win against Wisconsin-Eau Claire with her tiebreaking solo blast in the top of the sixth inning on Monday in Clermont, Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Howell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B...
|Mar 18
|Boycott Howell
|1
|john odonnel miller
|Mar 15
|guest
|1
|Roll over on Clyde Rd Sunday 1/29/2017
|Jan '17
|KVincent
|1
|Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|P_Grahl
|101
|Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Justice for all
|2
|Rocco "Rocky" J. Minghini Jr. (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|Jamison Cuc
|2
|Does the gravel pit own Stearns Lake? (Jan '07)
|Jul '16
|Anthony
|5
Find what you want!
Search Howell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC