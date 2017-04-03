Final Weekend Of Howell's Got Art Exh...

Final Weekend Of Howell's Got Art Exhibit

Friday Mar 31 Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

This is the final weekend of an exhibit that promotes the talents of art students throughout Livingston County. The Livingston Arts Council is presenting its 18th annual county-wide student art exhibition titled "Got Art", which promotes and encourages the talents of art students.

Howell, MI

