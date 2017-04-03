Final Weekend Of Howell's Got Art Exhibit
This is the final weekend of an exhibit that promotes the talents of art students throughout Livingston County. The Livingston Arts Council is presenting its 18th annual county-wide student art exhibition titled "Got Art", which promotes and encourages the talents of art students.
