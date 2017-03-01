Brighton OKs Plan To Improve Mill Pond Area
The Brighton City Council Thursday evening approved a plan to improve the Mill Pond area by attacking the problem of too many geese, removing invasive species of plants and planting beneficial vegetation. This spring, the city will be embarking on a joint public-private partnership with Landscape Design & Associates of Howell.
