Brighton Council OKs Expansion at TG Fluid Systems
The Brighton City Council Thursday night approved a site plan for TG Fluid Systems so the company can expand at its location on Brighton Interior Drive, off Challis Road. The company plans on adding another 63,000 feet to the facility in order to consolidate and provide for future expansion.
