Books & Teddy Bears Presented To Local Law Enforcement Agencies
Educational books and teddy bears were presented Monday to three local police agencies to help distract and comfort children who are caught in the middle of the crisis. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office, and the Howell and Brighton Police Departments received approximately $1,000 worth of bears and books each from Usborne Books during a Monday afternoon event at Howell City Hall.
