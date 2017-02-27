Warrants Issued For Men Involved In Police Chase Through Howell
Warrants have been issued for two Lansing men, both of whom have failed to appear for hearings related to an attempted vehicle break-in in Genoa Township that led to a police chase. 19-year-old Malachi Irving was sentenced in December to 93 days in the county jail with credit for 58 days already served.
