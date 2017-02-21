Suspects Sought In Credit Card Theft At Local Adult Care & Rehab Facilities
Local authorities are asking for the public's assistance locating the suspects responsible for recent credit card thefts at adult care and rehab facilities in Livingston County. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office has released a surveillance photo of a suspect who entered The Willows assisted living center in Howell on Friday, February 10th around 2pm.
