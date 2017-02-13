South Lyon Woman Charged In Brighton ...

South Lyon Woman Charged In Brighton Mill Pond Escape Attempt Rejects Plea

Saturday Feb 11

A Livingston County Jail inmate who attempted to escape near the Brighton Mill Pond while awaiting trial has rejected a plea offer. 32-year-old Lisa Finlayson of South Lyon and 40-year-old Nicole Vermeylen of Flushing attempted to escape on an August afternoon, after they were transported over to the 53rd District Court in Brighton for hearings.

