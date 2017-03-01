Parking Lot Time Limits Being Adjusted In Downtown Howell
Additional demand on different parking lots in downtown Howell is leading the city to evaluate different restrictions and time allowances. The Howell City Council met Monday night and approved an amendment to a traffic control order for what's referred to as parking lot #3 behind the new Diamond's Restaurant and Toyology.
