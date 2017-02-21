Local Recreation Authority To Once Again Man Howell City Park And Boat Launch
The Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority is again partnering with the city to operate the Thompson Lake beach and boat launch this summer. On Monday, Howell City Council approved the 2017 letter of understanding with the Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority, or HAPRA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Comments
Add your comments below
Howell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roll over on Clyde Rd Sunday 1/29/2017
|Jan 31
|KVincent
|1
|Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|P_Grahl
|101
|Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Justice for all
|2
|Rocco "Rocky" J. Minghini Jr. (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|Jamison Cuc
|2
|Does the gravel pit own Stearns Lake? (Jan '07)
|Jul '16
|Anthony
|5
|Obama Bathrooms Installed at Southwest Elementary (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Henry Howell
|3
|Fowlerville man charged in break-in (Nov '12)
|Apr '16
|Kenny joslin
|3
Find what you want!
Search Howell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC