Local Parochial School To Receive Security Upgrade Funding
A Livingston County school will be among dozens statewide that Michigan State Police say will get a share of about $2 million to improve safety and security at school buildings. The grants announced this week are going to 25 public school districts, 24 private schools and three charter schools to purchase equipment and technology.
