"Jaws" Surfaces As Livingston Reads Selection For 2017

Monday Feb 27

Six Livingston County libraries are inviting residents to come together and read the thriller that spawned the classic movie about a great white threat swimming just below the surface. Many might not know that before Jaws terrified ocean-goers and broke box office records at theaters in 1975, it spent 44 weeks on the New York Times best seller list the year before.

