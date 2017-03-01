"Jaws" Surfaces As Livingston Reads Selection For 2017
Six Livingston County libraries are inviting residents to come together and read the thriller that spawned the classic movie about a great white threat swimming just below the surface. Many might not know that before Jaws terrified ocean-goers and broke box office records at theaters in 1975, it spent 44 weeks on the New York Times best seller list the year before.
