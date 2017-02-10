Howell High School Drill Team Earns First Place At JROTC Meet
Cadets of a local high school's Air Force Drill Team excelled at a first-ever Howell ROTC Drill Meet. On Saturday, members of the Howell High School Air Force JROTC program claimed first place overall at the first ever Howell JROTC Drill Meet.
