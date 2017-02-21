Howell DDA Seeking Grant To Redesign State Street
A grant opportunity could help one local downtown make some needed repairs to roads, water, and sewer mains. The Howell Main Street and Downtown Development Authority is preparing an application for an Infrastructure Capacity Enhancement, or ICE grant.
