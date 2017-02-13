Fundraising Campaign For Howell Opera House Continues
Fundraising efforts continue to "Restore the Glory" of a historic building to provide a multi-purpose performing arts and community events structure in downtown Howell. The Livingston Arts Council owns and manages the Howell Opera House, an iconic landmark built in 1881.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Comments
Add your comments below
Howell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roll over on Clyde Rd Sunday 1/29/2017
|Jan 31
|KVincent
|1
|Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|P_Grahl
|101
|Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Justice for all
|2
|Rocco "Rocky" J. Minghini Jr. (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|Jamison Cuc
|2
|Does the gravel pit own Stearns Lake? (Jan '07)
|Jul '16
|Anthony
|5
|Obama Bathrooms Installed at Southwest Elementary (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Henry Howell
|3
|Fowlerville man charged in break-in (Nov '12)
|Apr '16
|Kenny joslin
|3
Find what you want!
Search Howell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC