Former Howell Teacher Sentenced To Prison In Child Porn Case
A former teacher and coach at Howell High School has been sentenced in a disturbing child pornography case. 60-year-old Duane Millar was sentenced in U.S. District Court Monday to seven years in prison, to be followed by seven years of supervised release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Comments
Add your comments below
Howell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roll over on Clyde Rd Sunday 1/29/2017
|Jan 31
|KVincent
|1
|Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|P_Grahl
|101
|Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Justice for all
|2
|Rocco "Rocky" J. Minghini Jr. (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|Jamison Cuc
|2
|Does the gravel pit own Stearns Lake? (Jan '07)
|Jul '16
|Anthony
|5
|Obama Bathrooms Installed at Southwest Elementary (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Henry Howell
|3
|Fowlerville man charged in break-in (Nov '12)
|Apr '16
|Kenny joslin
|3
Find what you want!
Search Howell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC