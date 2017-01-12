Traffic Study Of Grand River In Downtown Howell To Be Performed
A traffic study of Grand River in the City of Howell will be commencing this winter to set the stage for future decisions aimed at improving walkability. The Howell City Council met Monday night to approve the study, which will involve a comprehensive look at traffic on Grand River in the downtown area and cover multiple intersections.
