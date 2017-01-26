Putnam Twp. Declines Support For Coun...

Putnam Twp. Declines Support For County Transportation Coalition

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

There's been a lot of buzz in Livingston County lately about creating a transportation coalition to study mass transit options for the region, but Putnam Township officials say they're not on board with that idea. Green Oak, Hamburg and Genoa Township, and the City of Howell and Brighton, have all passed resolutions showing support for the creation of the Livingston County Transportation Authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Howell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10) Nov '16 P_Grahl 101
News Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11) Oct '16 Justice for all 2
News Rocco "Rocky" J. Minghini Jr. (Aug '13) Aug '16 Jamison Cuc 2
Does the gravel pit own Stearns Lake? (Jan '07) Jul '16 Anthony 5
Obama Bathrooms Installed at Southwest Elementary (May '16) Jun '16 Henry Howell 3
News Fowlerville man charged in break-in (Nov '12) Apr '16 Kenny joslin 3
Local Politics Do you approve of Bill Rogers as State Represen... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Gary Lack 1
See all Howell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Howell Forum Now

Howell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Howell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Howell, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,294 • Total comments across all topics: 278,326,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC