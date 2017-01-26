Putnam Twp. Declines Support For County Transportation Coalition
There's been a lot of buzz in Livingston County lately about creating a transportation coalition to study mass transit options for the region, but Putnam Township officials say they're not on board with that idea. Green Oak, Hamburg and Genoa Township, and the City of Howell and Brighton, have all passed resolutions showing support for the creation of the Livingston County Transportation Authority.
