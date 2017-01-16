Pilot escapes after plane goes off runway, catches fire
Authorities say a small plane went off a runway and caught fire at a small Michigan airport, and the pilot escaped with minor injuries. Livingston County sheriff's officials say the accident happened Monday at the Livingston County Spencer J. Hardy Airport near Howell.
