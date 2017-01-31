Parker Middle School Students Attend Winter Band Camp

Howell middle school students spent a weekend at their school working to improve their musical skills and knowledge during an annual winter band camp. 7th and 8th grade band students spent a weekend in mid-January at Parker Middle School working in small and large groups with guest conductor Mary Hulliberger, the Walled Lake Northern High School director of bands, and with sectional coaches preparing for a concert that culminated the weekend.

