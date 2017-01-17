NY businessman recovering after airplane crash in Michigan

A western New York businessman is recovering from injuries suffered when his private jet slid off an icy runway at a Michigan airport. Authorities say 60-year-old Peter Zeliff of Batavia in Genesee County was at the controls of his twin-engine aircraft when the crash occurred Monday morning after he landed at a small airport in Howell, 50 miles northwest of Detroit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.