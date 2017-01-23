New Howell Teen Center Invites Community To Grand Opening
The grand opening of a new youth center in downtown Howell will be held this evening. The Hive, which is the new home of the Howell Teen Center, is located at the old Swann's building on North Walnut Street downtown.
