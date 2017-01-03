Livingston Transportation Summit Approaching Later This Month
Organizers are inviting concerned citizens, community leaders and other stakeholders in Livingston County to share their views on public transportation. Dr. Leo Hanifin chairs the Livingston County Transportation Coalition, which will host the Livingston Transportation Summit later this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Howell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|P_Grahl
|101
|Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Justice for all
|2
|Rocco "Rocky" J. Minghini Jr. (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|Jamison Cuc
|2
|Does the gravel pit own Stearns Lake? (Jan '07)
|Jul '16
|Anthony
|5
|Obama Bathrooms Installed at Southwest Elementary (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Henry Howell
|3
|Fowlerville man charged in break-in (Nov '12)
|Apr '16
|Kenny joslin
|3
|Do you approve of Bill Rogers as State Represen... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Gary Lack
|1
