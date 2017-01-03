Howell Teen Charged With 2nd Degree Murder For Drunk Driving Crash
Criminal charges have been upgraded against a local man who crashed a vehicle into two homes in Waterford while drunk driving. 18-year-old Jordan Watson of Howell was originally charged with eight felonies for his role in the October 2016 incident, in which he drunkenly drove into two homes with four other people in the vehicle - a 17-year-old female from Commerce Township, a 19-year-old male from Highland, a 13-year-old male from Pontiac and a 14-year-old male from Waterford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Add your comments below
Howell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|P_Grahl
|101
|Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Justice for all
|2
|Rocco "Rocky" J. Minghini Jr. (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|Jamison Cuc
|2
|Does the gravel pit own Stearns Lake? (Jan '07)
|Jul '16
|Anthony
|5
|Obama Bathrooms Installed at Southwest Elementary (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Henry Howell
|3
|Fowlerville man charged in break-in (Nov '12)
|Apr '16
|Kenny joslin
|3
|Do you approve of Bill Rogers as State Represen... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Gary Lack
|1
Find what you want!
Search Howell Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC