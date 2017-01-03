Howell Teen Charged With 2nd Degree M...

Howell Teen Charged With 2nd Degree Murder For Drunk Driving Crash

WHMI-FM Howell

Criminal charges have been upgraded against a local man who crashed a vehicle into two homes in Waterford while drunk driving. 18-year-old Jordan Watson of Howell was originally charged with eight felonies for his role in the October 2016 incident, in which he drunkenly drove into two homes with four other people in the vehicle - a 17-year-old female from Commerce Township, a 19-year-old male from Highland, a 13-year-old male from Pontiac and a 14-year-old male from Waterford.

