Howell Firefighter & Ordained Minister Offering "Free Marriages" On Valentine's Day
A local resident and wedding officiant is providing free marriages at the Uptown Coffeehouse in Howell this Valentine's Day as his way of giving back to the community. Bill Fenton of Howell is a firefighter with the Howell Area Fire Authority but has also been an ordained minister for approximately five years.
