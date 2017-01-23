Howell City Council Finalizes Purchas...

Howell City Council Finalizes Purchase Agreement For Highland-Howell Property

The Howell City Council has finalized the purchase agreement for the former Highland-Howell property adjacent to I-96. Back in November, The Howell City Council approved a term sheet for the sale of the property in three phases to Branoff Randle Real Estate Partners for $3 million and directed staff to develop a purchase agreement to be presented for formal approval.

