Health Department Offering Free Radon Test Kits, Urges Residents To Check Homes
January is National Radon Action Month, and local health officials are encouraging residents to get their homes tested. Radon comes from the natural radioactive breakdown of uranium in soil, rock and water and is a part of the air we breathe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Comments
Add your comments below
Howell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|P_Grahl
|101
|Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Justice for all
|2
|Rocco "Rocky" J. Minghini Jr. (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|Jamison Cuc
|2
|Does the gravel pit own Stearns Lake? (Jan '07)
|Jul '16
|Anthony
|5
|Obama Bathrooms Installed at Southwest Elementary (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Henry Howell
|3
|Fowlerville man charged in break-in (Nov '12)
|Apr '16
|Kenny joslin
|3
|Do you approve of Bill Rogers as State Represen... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Gary Lack
|1
Find what you want!
Search Howell Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC