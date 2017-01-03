Fowlerville Woman Pleads No Contest in Injury Accident

A Fowlerville woman is in jail awaiting sentencing in connection with a crash that seriously injured a person at Grand River and Warner Road northwest of Howell in Howell Township. At an appearance Friday before Judge Miriam Cavanaugh in Livington County Circuit Court, 36-year-old Kathryn Sue Doyle pleaded no contest to a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.