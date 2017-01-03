Commercial Rehab District Could Spur ...

Commercial Rehab District Could Spur Redevelopment Along South Michigan Ave Corridor

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 2 Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

A Commercial Rehabilitation District is being explored for the South Michigan Avenue corridor in the City of Howell. Staff has been evaluating different ways to encourage development within the corridor and after reviewing various options, it was determined the Commercial Rehabilitation Act appeared to be the best fit for the City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Howell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10) Nov '16 P_Grahl 101
News Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11) Oct '16 Justice for all 2
News Rocco "Rocky" J. Minghini Jr. (Aug '13) Aug '16 Jamison Cuc 2
Does the gravel pit own Stearns Lake? (Jan '07) Jul '16 Anthony 5
Obama Bathrooms Installed at Southwest Elementary (May '16) Jun '16 Henry Howell 3
News Fowlerville man charged in break-in (Nov '12) Apr '16 Kenny joslin 3
Local Politics Do you approve of Bill Rogers as State Represen... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Gary Lack 1
See all Howell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Howell Forum Now

Howell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Howell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Howell, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,566 • Total comments across all topics: 277,624,796

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC