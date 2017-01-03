Commercial Rehab District Could Spur Redevelopment Along South Michigan Ave Corridor
A Commercial Rehabilitation District is being explored for the South Michigan Avenue corridor in the City of Howell. Staff has been evaluating different ways to encourage development within the corridor and after reviewing various options, it was determined the Commercial Rehabilitation Act appeared to be the best fit for the City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
