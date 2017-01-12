Brighton Council Approves Liquor License Transfer for Buon Gusto
The Brighton City Council has approved a liquor license transfer to allow Buon Gusto restaurant to sell alcohol as part of its menu offerings. The restaurant is located 501 West Main, at the corner of First Street.
