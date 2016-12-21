Public Transportation Plan Presented In Green Oak Township
Leaders in Green Oak Township were presented a vision of making easier transportation options a reality throughout Livingston County. Dr. Leo Hanifin is the former Dean of Engineering and Science at the University of Detroit Mercy and currently chairs the Livingston County Transportation Coalition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Add your comments below
Howell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|P_Grahl
|101
|Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Justice for all
|2
|Rocco "Rocky" J. Minghini Jr. (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|Jamison Cuc
|2
|Does the gravel pit own Stearns Lake? (Jan '07)
|Jul '16
|Anthony
|5
|Obama Bathrooms Installed at Southwest Elementary (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Henry Howell
|3
|Fowlerville man charged in break-in (Nov '12)
|Apr '16
|Kenny joslin
|3
|Do you approve of Bill Rogers as State Represen... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Gary Lack
|1
Find what you want!
Search Howell Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC