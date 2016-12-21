Livingston Transportation Summit To Cruise In January 17th
Organizers are hoping that concerned citizens, community leaders and other stakeholders in Livingston County will share their views on public transportation during an event in the new year. The Livingston Transportation Summit will take place at the Cleary University Johnson Center in Howell on Tuesday, January 17th from 8am to noon.
