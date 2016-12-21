Howell Woman Charged In Series Of Thefts From Vehicles Bound Over For Trial
A Livingston County woman charged in connection to a series of thefts from vehicles in the Howell and Brighton areas has been found competent to stand trial. In August, four young adults from Howell were charged with stealing from multiple vehicles in Brighton and Oceola Township.
