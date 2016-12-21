HAPRA Expects To End Year With Positive Fund Balance

The Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority is expecting to have a positive fund balance by the end of this year, for the first time in approximately two years. HAPRA currently has a negative fund balance of about $112,000, but Executive Director Paul Rogers says based on incoming revenue, the authority is expecting to end the year with a fund balance between $100,000 and $150,000.

