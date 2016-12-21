Governor Appoints Howell Man To Michigan Tech University Board
A local man has been appointed to the governing body of an Upper Peninsula university. Governor Rick Snyder announced the appointments of Steven Tomaszewski of Howell and Derhun Sanders of Redford Township to the Michigan Technological University Board of Control.
