Craft Show Will Display LESA Students' Skills And Creations
A yearly craft show will help those shopping for Christmas gifts check items off their list, while also engaging local students. The Pathway Craft Show will be held Thursday, December 15th at Pathway School on Grand River in Howell from 9am to 3pm.
