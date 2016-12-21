Chemlease Japan KK is now Chem-Trend Japan KK

Chem-Trend Japan will have the same location and team that has been serving customers across Japan for many years. Chem-Trend announced the transition of Chemlease Japan K.K. to Chem-Trend Japan K.K. As part of a planned, long-term evolution, Chemlease Japan becomes Chem-Trend Japan with the same location and team that has been serving customers across Japan for many years.

