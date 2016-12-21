LETS Transportation To Host 21st Annu...

LETS Transportation To Host 21st Annual Stuff The Bus

Monday Nov 28 Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

A local organization is again looking to help out needy families, senior citizens and individuals with disabilities this holiday season. This marks the 21st year that the Livingston Essential Transportation Service will have buses parked outside of Wal-Mart locations in Howell and Fowlerville December 2nd, 3rd and 4th to help those in need.

