Photos: Legislature 6-5-2017
Sen. Francis Thompson, D-Delhi, right, talks with Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville, left, while canvassing the House before SB1 concerning the LSMSA name change came up for discussion and a vote during legislative House action Monday June 5, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La.. The amended measure passed 56-43.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Houma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danny Verret
|May 22
|know 2
|2
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|May '17
|Red_Forman
|5
|State of Louisiana Vs Smith
|Apr '17
|tRex
|1
|Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring
|Mar '17
|Molly
|1
|Luke Holt (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|A friend
|11
|Whos jay Paul dating?
|Feb '17
|Troy
|1
|East Street Alternative School
|Feb '17
|Charm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC