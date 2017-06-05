News roundup: Edwards appoints Angelle's LPSC replacement a David ...

News roundup: Edwards appoints Angell...

Former U.S. Sen. David Vitter has joined the Butler Snow law firm in New Orleans as counsel in the firm's business department. Butler Snow says Vitter will focus on business and economic development in the energy sector and other areas.

