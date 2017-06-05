Louisiana magnet school would be rena...

Louisiana magnet school would be renamed for politician - with caveat

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: NOLA.com

One of the Legislature 's most fractious bills, an effort to affix the name of former state Rep. Jimmy Long Sr. to the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts, passed the House on Monday in a 56-43 vote. But the decision came with a carefully crafted amendment that lets the statewide boarding school in Natchitoches keep its current name in most common uses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Danny Verret May 22 know 2 2
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? May '17 Red_Forman 5
State of Louisiana Vs Smith Apr '17 tRex 1
Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring Mar '17 Molly 1
Luke Holt (Apr '11) Feb '17 A friend 11
Whos jay Paul dating? Feb '17 Troy 1
East Street Alternative School Feb '17 Charm 1
See all Houma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houma Forum Now

Houma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Houma, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,184 • Total comments across all topics: 281,613,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC