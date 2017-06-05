Louisiana magnet school would be renamed for politician - with caveat
One of the Legislature 's most fractious bills, an effort to affix the name of former state Rep. Jimmy Long Sr. to the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts, passed the House on Monday in a 56-43 vote. But the decision came with a carefully crafted amendment that lets the statewide boarding school in Natchitoches keep its current name in most common uses.
