Lockport police chief released from jail: report

Lockport Police Chief Warren A. Vedros Sr., indicted on eight felony counts, was released from the Lafourche Parish jail Thursday after posting $80,000 bond, the Houma Courier reported. Vedros was charged with one count of felony theft, three counts of malfeasance in office, three counts of filing false public records and one count of forgery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.