Lockport police chief released from j...

Lockport police chief released from jail: report

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: NOLA.com

Lockport Police Chief Warren A. Vedros Sr., indicted on eight felony counts, was released from the Lafourche Parish jail Thursday after posting $80,000 bond, the Houma Courier reported. Vedros was charged with one count of felony theft, three counts of malfeasance in office, three counts of filing false public records and one count of forgery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Danny Verret May 22 know 2 2
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? May '17 Red_Forman 5
State of Louisiana Vs Smith Apr '17 tRex 1
Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring Mar '17 Molly 1
Luke Holt (Apr '11) Feb '17 A friend 11
Whos jay Paul dating? Feb '17 Troy 1
East Street Alternative School Feb '17 Charm 1
See all Houma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houma Forum Now

Houma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Houma, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,469 • Total comments across all topics: 281,545,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC