Governor names former lawmaker to Louisiana utility agency
Gov. John Bel Edwards has temporarily appointed a former state lawmaker to a vacancy on Louisiana's utility regulatory agency. Damon Baldone, of Houma, will serve on the five-member Public Service Commission until a special election fills the seat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danny Verret
|May 22
|know 2
|2
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|May '17
|Red_Forman
|5
|State of Louisiana Vs Smith
|Apr '17
|tRex
|1
|Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring
|Mar '17
|Molly
|1
|Luke Holt (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|A friend
|11
|Whos jay Paul dating?
|Feb '17
|Troy
|1
|East Street Alternative School
|Feb '17
|Charm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC