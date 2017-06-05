Governor names former lawmaker to Lou...

Governor names former lawmaker to Louisiana utility agency

Thursday Jun 1 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Gov. John Bel Edwards has temporarily appointed a former state lawmaker to a vacancy on Louisiana's utility regulatory agency. Damon Baldone, of Houma, will serve on the five-member Public Service Commission until a special election fills the seat.

