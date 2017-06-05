Dirt bike thieves smash, grab and dri...

Dirt bike thieves smash, grab and drive away

Monday

Burglars backed up a rental truck and made off with six dirt bikes from a Houma business, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office.

