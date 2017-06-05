Capitol Views: Governor gets final say on tourism foundation bill

Legislation that would allow the state Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism to have its own foundation has been approved by both chambers of the Legislature and is pending an endorsement or veto from Gov. John Bel Edwards Sen. Norby Chabert, R-Houma, hopes his Senate Bill 143 will generate more revenue for the the department. The foundation would be empowered to grant leases and subleases as well as enter into naming rights agreements.

